The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu visited the Nyukmadung War Memorial near Dirang on Saturday and paid tribute to the 1962 war heroes.

During his visit to the war memorial, he was accompanied by National General Secretary of BJP and Member of Parliament from Mangaldai, Assam Dilip Saikia.

Biyuram Wahga, State BJP President of Arunachal Pradesh and MLA of Pakke-Kesang Assembly Constituency, Ananta Narayan Mishra, state general secretary of BJP, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA of Namsai State General Secretary of BJP ,Arunachal Pradesh were among the other who accompanied CM Khandu in his visit.

The chief minister took to his twitter handle to share his visit to the war memorial, he wrote, “Though poorly equipped and heavily outnumbered, they never abandoned their love for motherland.

Homage to Veer Jawans who laid down their life defending our country during the 1962 war.

Visited the Nyukmadung War Memorial near Dirang today, to pay tribute to our war heroes.”