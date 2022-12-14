Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu taking serious note of the incident of clash between the Indian and Chinese troops that ensued on December 9 said that it is not 1962 anymore and that the Indian soldiers will give a befitting reply to anyone who tries to transgress.

“Yangtse is under my assembly constituency and every year I meet the Jawans and villagers of the area, It’s not 1962 anymore. If anyone tries to transgress, our brave soldiers will give a befitting reply,” the chief minister said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, defence minister Rajnath Singh briefed Lok Sabha on the clash and said that China unilaterally tried to change the status quo in Arunachal but the Indian forces forced them to retreat to their side of the border. “There was no loss of life or any serious injury to our soldiers. The Chinese side has been asked to refrain from such actions, maintain peace, tranquillity along border,” he added.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh last week, the first such encounter between the neighbours since the deadly Galwan valley incident in June 2020. At least six Indian soldiers are believed to have sustained injuries and are being treated at the Army hospital in Guwahati.

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