Chief Minister Pema Khandu joined the Unying Giidi festival of Hiyom Banggo in Pessing under Rumgong Sub-Division, Siang District, and pledged comprehensive development for the region.

Addressing the gathering, Khandu acknowledged the longstanding underdevelopment of the Rumgong assembly constituency and assured the people that the state government is committed to bridging the gap.

Highlighting road connectivity as the district's primary concern, Khandu announced four proposed roads under PMGSY-IV in the Payum Circle:

BRO Road to Gate (47 km): Connecting Dupu, Yio, Payum, Gacheng, and Gate villages.

Payum to Gaming (8 km).

BRO Road to Meying (Bogu, 13 km).

BRO Road to Sirum (11 km) via Tuying.

He emphasized that all unconnected villages in the region would be linked within the next two years.

The Chief Minister announced projects worth ₹66 crore, including roads, circuit houses, an ADC office at Rumgong, and improvements to the Pessing Govt Higher Secondary School, such as new buildings and staff quarters.



Also Read: Arunachal: Vehicle plunges into gorge near Mayodia Pass, 4 dead

Khandu highlighted the region's agricultural and horticultural potential, promising the establishment of a Fruit Farm to assist farmers in value addition and marketing. He encouraged youth to leverage government schemes like the Entrepreneurship Development Programme and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Swavlamban Yojna for self-employment.

Khandu noted that the completion of the Trans-Arunachal Highway from Kaying to Mechuka and the proposed 2,500 km Frontier Highway would significantly enhance connectivity, boost tourism, and increase agricultural and horticultural output in the region.

Responding to a 5-point memorandum from local MLA Talem Taboh, Khandu assured prompt action on the demands. He thanked the people for their hospitality and promised to participate more fully in future celebrations of the Unying Giidi festival.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao at the event, which underscored the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and livelihoods in the Siang district.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated a Water Supply project for Jomlo administrative headquarters, a road connecting Pangken and Bingung under PMGSY and a six-bedded day care center at Pessing PHC. He also laid the foundation stone for improvement of road from Rumgong ADC headquarters to NH-13 at Patum.