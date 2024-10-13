Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu commended Dr. Jamuna Bini for her innovative use of new media to share the rich folktales of Arunachal Pradesh. In a statement, Khandu highlighted Bini’s efforts in narrating stories of bravery, culture, and wisdom, stating, “With changing times, Ms. Jamuna Bini has beautifully leveraged new media to narrate the glorious folktales of Arunachal Pradesh.” In her latest episode, the 14th in her series, Bini shares the captivating tale of the Bugun tribe.

Earlier on April , 2024, Dr. Jamuna Bini, an Assistant Professor in the Hindi Department at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), was also recognized with the prestigious Yuva Katha Samman for her significant contributions to Hindi literature. The award, named in memory of renowned Hindi short story writer Dr. Vijaymohan Singh, was presented during a ceremony at the Rotary Club of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. The event brought together literary enthusiasts, writers, and dignitaries, all of whom praised Dr. Bini’s achievement and her ability to enrich the literary landscape with her compelling narratives.

Dr. Bini received the award for her exceptional collection of short stories titled Ayachit Atithi Aur Anya Kahaniyan.

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