Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to microblogging site X to extend his congratulations to Kai Rumi and Jumbalu Tayang for their remarkable contributions to Sreebhumi FC's victorious campaign in the Indian Women's League 2nd Division. Their meteoric rise from local fields to national prominence serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes across the nation.

Jumbalu Tayang, who was signed by the iconic Kolkata-based football club, East Bengal FC, in April 2023, has been a cornerstone of Arunachal's junior and senior women's football teams for the past four years. Her journey to the top echelons of Indian football is a testament to her dedication and skill on the field.

Tayang's skill was on full display when she represented the Arunachal junior girls' football team, clinching the silver medal in the 2nd Northeast Olympic Games held in Shillong, Meghalaya, in November 2022. Her performance not only brought glory to her state but also caught the attention of scouts and football aficionados nationwide.