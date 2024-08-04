Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Kyorugi competitors Tarh Nikam and Rakhe Sumpa for winning a gold medal each at the 7th National Cadet Kyorugi Taekwondo Championships 2024, held in Visakhapatnam.

Tarh Nikam, a resident of Arunachal's Kurung Kumey district bagged a gold medal in the under 53 kg Kyorugi event.

On the other hand, Rakhe Sumpa clinched gold in the 37-51 kg Kyorugi category.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Pema Khandu appreciated both competitors. He wrote, "Congratulations to Tarh Nikam from Kurung Kumey district on winning Gold in the under 53 kg Kyorugi event at the 7th National Cadet Kyorugi Taekwondo Championships 2024 in Visakhapatnam!"

For Sumpa, he wrote, "Moment of pride as Rakhe Sumpa of Arunachal Pradesh has won Gold🥇 in the 37-51 kg Kyorugi category at the 7th National Taekwondo Championship."