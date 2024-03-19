Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu recently took to the microblogging site X to extend his wishes to the state's talented athletes who brought home medals from the Northeast Games.

One of the shining stars from Arunachal Pradesh, Yaman Bunyi, secured a remarkable Silver medal in the Women's Discus throw event at the Northeast Games held in Nagaland. With a spectacular throw spanning 27.51 meters, Bunyi's achievement not only brought glory to herself but also showcased the immense potential of athletes from the region. Chief Minister Khandu hailed her dedication and hard work, emphasizing that Bunyi's success serves as an inspiration for countless aspiring sportspersons across the state.

Adding to the celebration of Arunachal's sporting triumph, Meta Pao secured a Bronze medal in the Pencak Silat event at the Northeast Games. Pao's achievement further bolstered the state's presence on the podium.

Chief Minister Khandu applauded Pao's accomplishment, underlining that every medal won for Arunachal Pradesh serves as a beacon of motivation for budding sportspersons, encouraging them to strive for excellence and pursue their athletic dreams relentlessly.