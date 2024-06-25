Volunteers from the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) successfully removed over 9,000 kg of legacy waste from the Energy Park stretch of the Yagamso River on Monday. The clean-up drive, which was a collaborative effort with the Capital Complex District Administration, garnered widespread appreciation, including praise from Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Chief Minister Khandu expressed his admiration for the volunteers' exemplary work. "I congratulate YMCR for collaborating with the Capital Complex District Administration for a noble cause," Khandu posted. He further extended his compliments to the various groups and individuals who supported the initiative.

Among those acknowledged were members of Miss Arunachal, including Taba Anya and Adam Wangsu, as well as the Women’s Cell of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) led by President Ponung Darang. Representatives from the All Aka Students Union and the group No. 1 Yaariyan also received recognition for their contributions.

Chief Minister Khandu stated the importance of collective action for environmental conservation, urging the public to maintain the spirit of unity for the greater good of the state and the nation. "Let's maintain the spirit of rising to the occasion in unison for the sake of the state and the nation. Good job, indeed!" he added.