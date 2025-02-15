Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu prioritised women empowerment during his five-day tour to Anjaw, Longding, and Kurung Kumey districts.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Khandu stated, "Empowered women empower the nation!", adding that he interacted with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha team of Lower Dibang Valley at Hawai, Anjaw.

He was accompanied by Minister Dasanglu Pul.

"Women play a pivotal role in shaping society, and their leadership in political and social spheres strengthens our communities," CM Khandu wrote on X.

During the day, he also met community delegates from Anjaw district and listen to their concerns and challenges. Highlighting the culture of the state, Khandu stated, "The Meyor community, a minuscule yet vibrant group of less than 1000 people, holds a unique place in the cultural fabric of Arunachal Pradesh."

The Meyor community, a minuscule yet vibrant group of less than 1000 people, holds a unique place in the cultural fabric of Arunachal Pradesh. Happy to meet the community delegates from Anjaw district, listen to their concerns, and understand the challenges they face.



I deeply… pic.twitter.com/gLYiwF1KZG — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 15, 2025

Furthermore, he extended appreciation towards the community for "their resilience and commitment to preserving their heritage", further assuring that their grievances will be addressed, voices heard and aspirations met.

The Arunachal chief minister also met with the delegates of Mishmi Welfare Society and All Mishmi Students Union and held a meaningful discussion.

"Listened to their community grievances and had a meaningful discussion on key issues. Committed to working towards solutions that uplift and empower the Mishmi community," he wrote on X.