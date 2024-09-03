Chief Minister Pema Khandu chaired a review meeting on September 3 to assess the progress of hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh, focusing on key issues like forest clearance, techno-economic clearance, land acquisition, and environmental approval.

The high-level Steering Committee meeting included top government officials and leaders from Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) such as NHPC Ltd, SJVN Ltd, NEEPCO, and THDC India Ltd, which are responsible for 13 major hydropower projects in the state. These projects represent a combined investment exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore. Joint Secretary (Hydro) Mohammad Afzal from the Union Power Ministry was also in attendance.

Chief Minister Khandu underlined the critical role of hydropower in driving Arunachal Pradesh’s economic growth, job creation, and industrialisation. He urged all stakeholders to collaborate and resolve any obstacles that could delay these projects. "Hydropower is vital for our state’s revenue, employment, and economic opportunities. We must ensure that all projects move forward swiftly and efficiently," Khandu stated.

The chief minister also highlighted the recent Union Cabinet approval of Central Financial Assistance (CFA) to North Eastern Region state governments, including Arunachal Pradesh, for their equity participation in developing hydroelectric projects. He noted that this decision, which includes a Rs 4,136 crore outlay from FY 2024-25 to FY 2031-32, would be a significant boost for the state, given its vast hydropower potential.

The Centre’s support is expected to fund a cumulative hydro capacity of about 15,000 MW, with projects backed by a 10% Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) for the North Eastern Region from the Ministry of Power's total outlay.