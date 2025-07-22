Arunachal CM pushes for indigenous role in Siang hydro project as local support grows

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has directed officials to actively involve indigenous communities in the planning and execution of the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), a massive 11,000 MW hydropower project on the Siang River.

At a high-level review meeting held in Itanagar, Khandu emphasised that local feedback must be factored in at every stage of the project. He was joined by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, and senior officials from the hydro power development department.

The directive comes at a time when early signs of grassroots support for the project are emerging. Villagers from Riga and Pangkang (Kumku), both located in the affected region, have signed memorandums of understanding endorsing the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for SUMP. Khandu described this development as encouraging for a participatory approach to hydropower planning.

Proposed by NHPC in 2009, SUMP is designed as a run-of-the-river hydroelectric facility, with the potential to serve as a key source of power, irrigation, and flood control. If built to full capacity, the reservoir could become one of the largest in India, with a storage volume of nearly 9 billion cubic metres.

Government officials are expected to conduct more community consultations as the project advances, focusing on transparent engagement and environmental safeguards.