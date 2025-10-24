Arunachal CM pushes for stronger India–Japan partnership during Tokyo visit

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu continued his official visit to Japan with a series of high-level meetings in Tokyo, focusing on expanding cultural and economic cooperation between India and Japan.

A key engagement saw Khandu meet Yasutoshi Nishimura, Member of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the Japan–India Parliamentary Friendship League. The discussion centred on advancing the India–Japan partnership and strengthening cultural ties. “We discussed taking forward the India–Japan partnership to further strengthen our cultural ties and explore avenues of development cooperation,” Khandu posted on X after the meeting.

The Chief Minister also met Toshiaki Nishikawa, Chairman and CEO of ASEAN Group Co. Ltd. Nishikawa reaffirmed his company’s commitment to increasing the presence of Indian professionals in Japan and outlined ongoing collaborations with several Indian states to promote Japanese language learning and skill development. Khandu welcomed these efforts, saying such initiatives would help build a stronger India–Japan partnership through workforce cooperation.

At a luncheon meeting with senior Japanese leaders, including Itsunori Onodera, Chair of the Policy Research Council and the Tax System Research Council; Yoshiaki Wada, former Member of the House of Representatives; and Rui Matsukawa, Member of the House of Councillors, Khandu discussed ways to deepen bilateral relations. He described the interaction as “insightful” and aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a closer India–Japan partnership.

Khandu later engaged with Sankyo Frontier Co. Ltd., a Japanese firm known for modular and factory-built construction solutions. He praised the company’s technology, which allows rapid, all-weather building in difficult terrains—an approach he said could transform infrastructure development in Arunachal Pradesh and other Himalayan regions.

Officials accompanying the Chief Minister said the visit underscores Arunachal Pradesh’s efforts to strengthen collaboration with Japan in technology, infrastructure, and human resource development, while also reinforcing cultural and strategic ties between the two regions.