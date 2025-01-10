As Bigg Boss 18 approaches its grand finale, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has thrown his weight behind Chum Darang, urging fans to vote for her. Chum, known for her role in Badhaai Do, has made it to the top 9 and is representing Arunachal Pradesh on the national stage.

Taking to social media, Khandu expressed pride in Chum’s journey, writing, “I am happy to learn that Chum Darang, daughter of Arunachal Pradesh from Pasighat, has reached among the top 9 of the reality show #BiggBoss18. Show your solidarity with her, and don't forget to vote for Chum. I am hopeful that she will be a winner and achieve many milestones in the years to come. My best wishes to Chum Darang.”

The heartfelt post was shared on Chum’s Instagram account, with her team thanking the Chief Minister for his support.

Chum’s run on Bigg Boss 18 has captivated audiences nationwide, with her grit and determination winning over fans. During the recent Ticket to Finale task, she faced off against fellow contestant Vivian Dsena. Despite sustaining injuries, Chum’s resilience and sportsmanship left a lasting impression. While Vivian won the task, he felt guilty about her injury and offered her the ticket, which she graciously declined.

The Salman Khan-hosted show’s finale is set to air on January 19, with fans eagerly awaiting the results.