Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, during his tour of Mukto, his native Assembly constituency, reaffirmed his commitment to building a stronger and self-reliant region.

Addressing a developmental meeting with people of the Mukto constituency, the Arunachal chief minister reiterated his stand to address faced by people with utmost sincerity.

He assured quality work, further adding that there will be no compromise in developmental work and stressed the need for quality work.

On his official X handle, CM Khandu wrote, "Committed to building a stronger, self-reliant Mukto! Addressed a developmental meeting of Mukto Circle of Mukto constituency, where I received several memorandums reflecting the aspirations of our people..."



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Moreover, he also informed that he distributed soil health cards and vegetable seed kits to farmers.

"The meeting was also a special moment to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Monpa society through a vibrant showcase. Additionally, distributed Soil Health Cards and vegetable seed kits to our hardworking farmers, reaffirming our commitment to sustainable agriculture," CM Khandu added.

Earlier during the tour, Chief Minister Khandu inaugurated and dedicated several key infrastructure projects to the people of Mukto.

These projects aim to enhance connectivity, education, and sports facilities in the region.