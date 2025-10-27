Arunachal CM reaffirms strong push for sports development under ‘PEMA 3.0’

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has reiterated his government’s unwavering commitment to promoting sports and nurturing young talents across the state, citing remarkable progress achieved under the “PEMA 3.0 — Year of Reforms & Growth” initiative.



In a recent social media post, the Chief Minister shared an infographic showcasing the state’s sporting achievements and ongoing reforms aimed at building a robust and inclusive sports ecosystem. The infographic highlighted Arunachal’s growing prominence at both national and international levels, reflecting the state’s deep investment in youth and sports development.



Among the key milestones, Khandu pointed out that Arunachal athletes have secured more than 1,200 medals in various sporting events. He also noted the successful launch of the Arunachal Olympics Mission, a flagship program dedicated to identifying and grooming promising athletes from the grassroots level.



The Chief Minister emphasized that the state government has rolled out substantial cash incentives for sportspersons, along with major infrastructure upgrades to enhance training facilities. These measures, he said, aim to propel Arunachal Pradesh towards becoming a recognized powerhouse in the national sporting arena.



Khandu further reaffirmed that the government’s long-term vision focuses on empowering the youth through sports, fostering discipline, and instilling a sense of pride and identity among the state’s upcoming generation of athletes.