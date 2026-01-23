Arunachal CM recalls Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s role in freedom struggle

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, on January 23, paid tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose, describing him as one of the most influential figures of India’s freedom movement whose legacy continues to shape the nation’s ideals.

Marking Bose’s birth anniversary, observed as Parakram Diwas, Khandu said the day stood for “valour, self-respect, and sacrifice in the history of India”. In a post on X, he recalled Bose as the founder of the Azad Hind Fauj and said the state joined the rest of the country in paying homage to the leader. “May Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose live forever. Jai Hind!” he wrote.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said Bose remained an enduring source of inspiration for generations of Indians. Paying tribute on Parakram Diwas, Mein described him as a “towering symbol of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism”.

Bose’s fearless leadership and indomitable spirit, Mein said, continued to inspire citizens to stand up for the country’s unity, dignity, and self-reliance. “His life reminds us that true nation-building demands discipline, determination, and devotion to a greater cause,” he said.

Calling for renewed commitment to national development, Mein added that remembering Bose’s legacy was also a reminder to work towards “a stronger, inclusive, and prosperous India”, guided by the ideals the freedom fighter lived and fought for.