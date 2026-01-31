Arunachal CM reviews Dibang Valley hydropower projects, stresses timely execution, local welfare

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday, January 31, reviewed the progress of major hydropower projects in Dibang Valley district, signalling the state government’s renewed focus on accelerating clean energy development while ensuring local welfare, infrastructure growth and national energy security.





The review covered key projects currently under implementation, including the 3,097 MW Etalin Hydroelectric Project and the 680 MW Attunli Hydroelectric Project, as well as projects under survey such as Emini (500 MW), Amulin (420 MW) and Mihumdon (400 MW).





Together, the projects represent a planned generation capacity of 5,097 MW, positioning Dibang Valley as a critical hub in Arunachal Pradesh’s hydropower roadmap.





According to the Chief Minister, discussions with power developers focused on project timelines, statutory and environmental clearances, and measures to ensure that development initiatives directly benefit local communities. Emphasis was also placed on strengthening supporting infrastructure and aligning project execution with India’s broader energy security goals.





“Development must move forward in a manner that balances timely execution with the interests of local communities, while contributing to the nation’s long-term energy needs,” Khandu said in a statement following the review meeting.