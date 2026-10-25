Arunachal CM reviews Siang Project feasibility report with legislators
Pema Khandu met all-party legislators to discuss the Siang project's preliminary feasibility report. The talks focused on national security, environmental concerns and local community aspirations.
- National security considerations featured prominently in discussions on the proposed development
- Environmental implications surrounding the proposal were examined during the all-party meeting
- Local communities' rights and aspirations remained central to the government's deliberations
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu held an all-party legislators’ meeting to discuss the Preliminary Feasibility Report (PFR) of the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).
The meeting discussed key issues related to national security, environmental concerns and the aspirations of local communities in the Siang Valley.
In a statement, Khandu said the government’s priority was to safeguard national interests while respecting the rights and aspirations of people living in the region.
“Our priority is to protect national interests while respecting the rights and aspirations of the people of Siang Valley,” the chief minister said.
The proposed project has drawn attention to strategic considerations, environmental implications and concerns among local residents. The meeting brought legislators together to discuss these issues in relation to the project’s feasibility report.
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