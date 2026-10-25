Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu held an all-party legislators’ meeting to discuss the Preliminary Feasibility Report (PFR) of the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

The meeting discussed key issues related to national security, environmental concerns and the aspirations of local communities in the Siang Valley.

In a statement, Khandu said the government’s priority was to safeguard national interests while respecting the rights and aspirations of people living in the region.

“Our priority is to protect national interests while respecting the rights and aspirations of the people of Siang Valley,” the chief minister said.

The proposed project has drawn attention to strategic considerations, environmental implications and concerns among local residents. The meeting brought legislators together to discuss these issues in relation to the project’s feasibility report.