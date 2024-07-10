Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed that the ‘Reforms 3.0' initiative will lead the state towards becoming a developed state, with focus on farm-to-fork strategy, natural farming practices that promise sustainability and eco-friendliness.

In a bid to transform Arunachal, the chief minister stated that the new comprehensive agricultural and horticultural policy will enhance farm to fork Agricultural and Horticultural Police, natural farming practices, enhanced market lineages further adding that higher farm gate prices for farmers will ensure they reap the financial benefits of their hard work.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Pema Khandu shared the information regarding the new transforming reforms. He stated, “Enhanced market linkages are being established to streamline the supply chain, from production to consumers, reducing inefficiencies and increasing profitability.”

Furthermore, he envisioned that Arunachal Pradesh has been positioned as a significant player in the national and global agricultural markets with the promotion of export of crops, fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

The chief minister added, "Let us collectively strive and contribute to pave the way for a vibrant, self-reliant, and economically thriving Arunachal Pradesh."