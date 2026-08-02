Arunachal CM thanks Centre for Rs 44.55 crore flood relief assistance

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday, August 2, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the Centre approved the advance release of Rs 44.55 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to support relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-hit state.

Expressing gratitude to the Centre, Khandu said the financial assistance would strengthen the state government's ongoing response to floods and landslides that have affected several parts of Arunachal Pradesh during the ongoing monsoon.

"The timely support will significantly bolster our field operations in flood- and landslide-affected areas. On behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, I sincerely appreciate the Government of India's continued support to the welfare of our state during this difficult time," the chief minister said.

Khandu also welcomed the Centre's decision to deploy an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) to the state to carry out on-the-spot assessments of damage to infrastructure, agricultural land and rural habitations.

Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed heavy monsoon rainfall in recent weeks, triggering flash floods, overflowing rivers and landslides across several districts. Rescue and relief operations are being carried out jointly by the state administration and central agencies, including pre-deployed teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The financial assistance is part of the Centre's decision to release Rs 2,117.85 crore as the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to seven flood-affected states during the ongoing monsoon season.