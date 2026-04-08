Arunachal CM thanks PM Modi as Cabinet clears Rs 14,105 crore Kalai-II hydro project

Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu on April 8, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Union Cabinet approved the Rs 14,105 crore Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project in Anjaw district.

The 1,200 MW project on the Lohit river is expected to significantly strengthen power supply, support grid stability, and boost infrastructure, employment, and regional development.

Officials said the project will generate around 4,852.95 million units of electricity annually and will be developed as a joint venture between THDC India Limited and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, with financial support from the Centre.

The project will also mark the first major hydroelectric development in the Lohit basin, enhancing energy infrastructure in the region. It includes the construction of about 29 km of roads and bridges, further improving connectivity and local development.

Arunachal Pradesh will receive 12 per cent free power from the project, along with an additional 1 per cent allocated for the Local Area Development Fund (LADF).

The approval is seen as a major boost to the state’s energy sector and long-term economic growth.