Arunachal CM thanks Udit Narayan after singer dedicates ‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’ to Anini

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on February 2, praised veteran playback singer Udit Narayan for bringing national attention to Anini, the headquarters of Dibang Valley district, through music.

During a visit to Anini, Narayan rendered his iconic song Aisa Des Hai Mera, originally featured in the 2004 Hindi film Veer-Zaara. The performance, set against the town’s natural landscape, was dedicated to Anini and Arunachal Pradesh.

Acknowledging the gesture, Khandu wrote on X: “Thanks, Udit Narayan ji, for filling Anini with timeless songs.”

— Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP), February 2, 2026

Narayan, known for hit songs across multiple Indian languages, is widely regarded for his versatility and emotive voice. Aisa Des Hai Mera, picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, celebrates India’s cultural diversity and unity, and continues to resonate with audiences for its patriotic theme.

The moment comes amid renewed focus on the North-East as a cultural and tourism destination. Presenting the Union Budget 2026–27 on Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new initiative aimed at developing Buddhist circuits across several Purvodaya states.

“I propose to launch a scheme for the development of Buddhist circuits in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura,” Sitharaman said, adding that the programme would include the preservation of temples and monasteries.

She described the move as “a historic step that honours our rich spiritual heritage” and said it would strengthen culture, commerce and connectivity in the region.