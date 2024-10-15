The Indian Army established the Kameng Culture and Heritage Museum under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP), at Nyukmadung in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu will inaugurate the museum on October 23, in the presence of Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan and Gajraj Corps general officer commanding Lt. Gen. Gambhir Singh.

In a press release, Guwahati-based Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the museum will serve as the cultural beacon of peace, security and commitment to nation-building through community integration.

Stating that Arunachal Pradesh has a deep-rooted connection to Indian civilization tracing mentions in Kalika Purana and the great epic Mahabharat, he said that the state is replete with innumerable historical monuments and archaeological sites that establish its rich cultural and ancient heritage which along with resplendent natural beauty comes together harmoniously at the Kameng Museum.

He said the museum, a collaborative effort of the Indian Army and the local community, will bring together cultural and religious linkages of all communities covering all tangible historical, religious, archaeological and ethnographic aspects woven into the fabric of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Kameng Cultural and Heritage Museum has been professionally and aesthetically curated by the National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Museology along with the voluntary donation of ancestral land and 343 artefacts by the local community.

The museum has a state-of-the-art movie hall showcasing rich cultural and heritage linkages of Arunachal Pradesh with Bharat. A cafeteria and children’s park has also been constructed for tourists.