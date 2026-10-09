Arunachal CM to meet Adi groups on Siang project concerns on October 13

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has convened a meeting with representatives of the ABK Youth Wing (ABKYW) and the Adi Students' Union (AdiSU Apex) on October 13 to discuss concerns surrounding the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

According to an official notice issued by the Chief Minister's Office on Friday, the meeting will be held at Khandu's office in Niti Vihar, Itanagar.

The meeting follows a joint press conference organised by the two organisations at the Pasighat Press Club on October 3, during which they raised concerns over the proposed mega project and called for several issues to be addressed before it moves forward.

The proposed multipurpose project on the Siang river has significant implications for Arunachal Pradesh in terms of hydropower generation, water management and strategic preparedness. However, it has also faced opposition from villagers and sections of local communities concerned about its potential impact on land, livelihoods, settlements and the environment.

The concerns raised by sections of the Adi community have brought the need for dialogue with local stakeholders into focus as discussions over the project continue.

The October 13 meeting is expected to provide an opportunity for the two organisations to present their concerns directly to the chief minister and seek clarification on issues related to the proposed project, officials said.

The Chief Minister's Office has asked the presidents of ABKYW and AdiSU Apex to attend the meeting with their respective delegations. The organisations have also been requested to submit the names of their representatives in advance to facilitate seating arrangements.

The proposed meeting comes amid continuing discussions over how the project's development and strategic objectives can be addressed alongside concerns raised by communities that could be affected by its implementation.