Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu unveiled a significant piece of history — a T-55 Russian-made tank — at the World War II Cemetery in Jairampur, Changlang district. The tank, which was inducted into the Indian Army in 1965, is now decommissioned but remains an important symbol of India’s armoured warfare legacy.

Pema Khandu shared the moment on social media, tweeting, "Proud to unveil a historic T-55 Russian-made Tank, a war trophy, at the World War II Cemetery, Jairampur in Changlang district. Inducted into the Indian Army in 1965, this tank played a crucial role in our nation’s armoured warfare history. Though now decommissioned, it stands as a testament to the bravery and dedication of our soldiers."

The T-55 is part of a larger initiative to honour the country’s military heritage. Lt Col TC Tayum played a key role in bringing these tanks to Arunachal, with four tanks now displayed in the state, and a total of eight planned for exhibition across various locations.

“These tanks, which once roared in battle, will now inspire the spirit of patriotism and nationalism among the people, especially the youth,” Khandu added in his tweet.

This initiative is part of efforts to keep the memories of India’s military heroes alive, especially for younger generations.