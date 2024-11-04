Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu unveiled specially designed gear for the 4th edition of the Asia Enduro Series Monduro 4.0.

The chief minister revealed the official t-shirt and hoodie on his official X handle.

He stated that the gears are a "tribute to the thrill and spirit of the Monduro race, reflecting the energy and passion of all the riders and supporters."

For the Asia Enduro Series Monduro 4.0, participants from eight countries will be joining, including UCI Enduro World Champion Alex Rudeau from France. Chief Minister Khandu extended a warm welcome to all the participants.

Excited to reveal the official t-shirt and hoodie for the 4th edition of the Asia Enduro Series Monduro 4.0! These specially designed gears are a tribute to the thrill and spirit of the Monduro race, reflecting the energy and passion of all the riders and supporters.



As we… pic.twitter.com/ZwCw4DrZAI — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 4, 2024

The Arunachal chief minister stated on X, "As we welcome participants from 8 Nations, including the UCI Enduro World Champion Mr Alex Rudeau from France. I wish everyone a fantastic event filled with adventure, resilience, and sportsmanship. May the challenging trails of our beautiful land inspire you and keep you safe. Best of luck to all the riders—let's make this an unforgettable race!"