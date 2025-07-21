Arunachal CM unveils research on media visibility of Puroik community, pledges policy review

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday released a new research-based book titled Media Representation and Accessibility of the Puroiks, spotlighting the continued invisibility of one of the state’s most marginalised indigenous groups.

The book, co-authored by Dr Prem Taba and Rajiv Gandhi University Professor Kh Kabi stems from Dr Taba’s doctoral research under the supervision of Prof. Kabi, who heads the university’s Department of Mass Communication. The foreword is written by renowned media academician Prof. Sisir Basu.

At the release event, Khandu emphasised the importance of using research to drive inclusive governance. He urged Dr Taba to submit a comprehensive report of the study to the Chief Minister’s Office, saying the government is open to policy action based on the findings. “The Puroik community has long remained on the fringes of mainstream development. This book is a timely and much-needed intervention,” he said.

The publication offers a detailed account of the Puroik community’s socio-economic struggles and historical marginalisation. It highlights persistent gaps in media coverage and the resulting exclusion from public discourse. Stories of systemic exploitation, inadequate policy implementation, and cultural erosion are documented alongside policy recommendations.

Key suggestions include digital literacy campaigns, the promotion of bilingual education, access to microcredit, mental health services, and dedicated storytelling platforms to preserve Puroik heritage. The authors also critique the limitations of existing government schemes and call for more participatory approaches involving civil society and the community itself.

Khandu noted that the state government has already initiated targeted support, such as the establishment of the Puroik Welfare Board and livelihood programs. He expressed hope that the book would serve as a catalyst for further efforts in uplifting underrepresented groups.