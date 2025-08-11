Arunachal CM unveils Rs 80 crore housing upgrade in Itanagar, vows action on encroachers

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday laid the foundation stone for Phase-II of the government housing redevelopment project in Itanagar, calling it a key step towards transforming the capital into a modern and well-planned city.

The new phase will cover four sectors — B-Sector, C-Sector, P-Sector and Niti Vihar — and aims to replace outdated, unsafe structures with earthquake-resilient and dignified housing.

Khandu recalled the inauguration of the A-Sector multi-storey housing complex on May 31, describing it as the beginning of his vision to modernise government residential colonies.

Stressing that housing is a priority not only for government employees but also for the wider public, he said every new flat would be built to high safety standards. He also issued a stern warning to encroachers, stating that no one would be spared, as planned urban growth required discipline and effective execution.



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Phase-II of the project will involve the construction of 116 modern flats, including 48 type-II units, 66 type-III units and two type-V units, replacing 42 dilapidated type-III quarters. The buildings will follow a G+3 design with ground-floor parking, organised green spaces, improved waste management systems, seismic-resilient structures and enclosed compounds to promote community living. The Rs 80-crore project, to be implemented by the urban development department, is targeted for completion by April 30, 2027.

State Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja emphasised the need to protect government land from encroachments during redevelopment. He proposed creating adequate posts to safeguard all 33 sectors in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) and establishing a full-fledged directorate of housing to manage residential infrastructure in both the capital and all census towns of the state. He also called for strict action against government employees involved in encroachment, in line with the newly approved general pool quarters allotment guidelines.

Urban Affairs Commissioner Vivek Pandey said the project would not only provide improved living spaces but also help prevent illegal land occupation, enhance urban planning, increase land-use efficiency and create land banks for future development.