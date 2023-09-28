Chief Minister Pema Khandu on September 28 unveiled an ambitious plan for a comprehensive and effective planning process during the launch of a state-level workshop on 'Panchayat Development Index (PDI) and PPC-2023' today. The Chief Minister stated the critical role of planning in achieving holistic development across the state and expressed the need to transition from traditional planning methods to a more robust and efficient approach.

Khandu stated, "At the national level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes that India will develop only when the North East develops. Here in the state, we say Arunachal will develop only when its villages develop." He highlighted the significance of this approach, focusing on grassroots development through comprehensive planning.

The Chief Minister outlined the key elements of the new planning process, which is expected to be fully operational by next year. He urged Panchayat Raj members, particularly those from Gram Sabhas, to equip themselves with essential knowledge and skills related to program planning and implementation.

The two-day workshop, featuring technical sessions conducted by experts from Delhi, offered an opportunity for PR members to gain insights into planning and program implementation at the grassroots level. Khandu encouraged participants to engage with experts, clear doubts, and prepare themselves to contribute effectively to their villages' development.

Panchayat Development Index (PDI) was introduced as a unique statistical instrument by the central government to measure Gram Panchayat (GP) progress across nine thematic areas. These areas include poverty alleviation, improved livelihoods, health, child-friendly environments, water availability, environmental sustainability, infrastructure development, social justice and security, good governance, and women's empowerment.

Khandu stated the importance of accurate data reporting to the PDI portal to facilitate effective planning and program development. He clarified that the PDI is a multi-dimensional index designed to assess the overall holistic development, performance, and progress of panchayats. It takes into account various socio-economic indicators and parameters to gauge local community well-being and development within a panchayat's jurisdiction.

Khandu cautioned against providing incorrect data, as it could hinder the planning process. He called upon Panchayats to prioritize areas such as Panchayat Development Plans, Panchayat Development Index, Localization, and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.

The Chief Minister also expressed concerns over the non-submission of utilization certificates by many PRIs, indicating poor performance. He reminded PRIs that 70% of the government grant had already been released, with the remaining 30% contingent on performance. He commended a few PRIs for their notable performance and urged others to step up their efforts to avoid losing the remaining 30% grant.

Additionally, Khandu advised the state's Panchayati Raj department to consider a one-time pro-rata release of the 30% grant to non-performing PRIs to prevent them from losing their share.