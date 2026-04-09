Arunachal CM urges Assam voters to participate confidently in Assembly elections

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on April 9, urged the people of Assam to actively participate in the ongoing Assembly elections, emphasising that every vote has the power to shape the future of the state and strengthen democracy.

Calling upon citizens to exercise their franchise with enthusiasm, Khandu particularly encouraged young voters and women to come forward and take part in the democratic process with confidence.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister stated, “As voting begins across Assam, I warmly call upon every citizen to step forward and take part in this important democratic exercise. Each vote carries the power to shape the future of the state.”

His appeal comes as polling is underway across Assam’s 126 Assembly constituencies, with voters turning out to elect their representatives. Authorities have put extensive arrangements in place to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections.

Khandu’s message underscores the importance of civic participation and reflects the broader commitment of leaders from the Northeast to uphold democratic values and encourage voter engagement.