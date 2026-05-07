Arunachal CM seeks local CUET centres as students face out-of-state hardship

Concerned over students from Arunachal Pradesh being allotted Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2026 examination centres outside the state, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has urged the Union government to intervene and ensure candidates are accommodated closer to home.

In a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Khandu flagged the difficulties faced by students who have reportedly been assigned centres in distant states, calling the situation a major inconvenience for candidates and their families.

The Chief Minister pointed to Arunachal Pradesh’s difficult terrain, poor connectivity and limited transport infrastructure, saying long-distance travel for national-level examinations places both financial and emotional strain on students.

He noted that such arrangements could adversely affect the “mental and physical well-being” of candidates and potentially impact their performance in the examination.

Seeking immediate reconsideration of the allocations, Khandu requested the Centre to establish adequate CUET centres within Arunachal Pradesh or at least in nearby accessible locations. He said students should not have to undergo “undue hardship” merely to appear for an entrance examination.

Khandu also reminded the Union Ministry that Arunachal Pradesh had recently conducted the NEET 2026 examination smoothly across multiple locations in the state. According to him, the state government is fully prepared to extend logistical support to the National Testing Agency for conducting CUET examinations within Arunachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said the issue had already been pursued by different levels of the state administration. He mentioned that P D Sona had earlier written to the Ministry of Education seeking inclusion of four additional district headquarters — Pasighat, Bomdila, Tezu and Aalo — as CUET examination centres.

He further said Education Commissioner Amjad Tak has also been actively following up the matter with the concerned authorities.

Stressing the need for equal access to higher education opportunities, Khandu appealed for a “compassionate and pragmatic intervention” from the Union government in the larger interest of students from the state.

“The state government remains committed to ensuring that students from the state receive equal opportunities and necessary support in accessing national-level educational platforms and competitive examinations,” he added.