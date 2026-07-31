Arunachal CM urges joint North East action to combat child trafficking, cyber threats

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on July 31 called for stronger cooperation among the North Eastern states to tackle child trafficking, online exploitation, substance abuse, child marriage and other cross-border threats affecting children.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the North East State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Convention 2026 in Tawang, Khandu said many child protection challenges extend beyond state boundaries, making coordinated regional action essential.

Describing the convention as the first platform bringing together all State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights from the North East, he expressed hope that it would improve coordination in cases involving missing and trafficked children, strengthen the implementation of child protection laws, encourage the sharing of best practices and enhance responses to emerging online threats.

Khandu said the effectiveness of any government should be judged by how well it protects vulnerable children rather than by economic growth or infrastructure alone. He stressed that every child must have access to a safe environment, education, healthcare, nutrition and equal opportunities.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh's child welfare initiatives, the chief minister said over 15,500 girls have received financial assistance for higher education under the Dulari Kanya Scheme, with the state spending more than Rs 38 crore. He added that more than 134 awareness programmes have been conducted under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, while Rs 3.3 crore has been allocated under the Girls Health & Hygiene Scheme for 2026-27 to provide sanitary napkins to over 25,000 beneficiaries.

Khandu also outlined measures to improve maternal and child health, stating that more than 38,000 beneficiaries have received assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, while over 34,000 people are covered through nutrition interventions. Under Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, more than 1.8 lakh women and children are receiving support, with 152 Anganwadi centres upgraded and another 125 being developed under the Adopt an Anganwadi initiative.

On child protection, he said Mission Vatsalya is supporting over 2,500 vulnerable children, while 2,479 children are receiving monthly assistance of Rs 4,000 through sponsorship, foster care and aftercare schemes. He also highlighted the availability of the 24x7 Child Helpline 1098, One Stop Centres across all 25 districts and Women Helpline 181.

Calling child protection a shared responsibility, Khandu urged schools, families, law enforcement agencies, the judiciary, healthcare workers, community leaders and civil society organisations to work together to create a safer environment for children.

He said the success of the two-day convention would ultimately be measured by tangible improvements in children's lives rather than the number of discussions held.

A souvenir marking the North East SCPCR Convention was released during the inaugural session. The convention is being chaired by Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul and brings together representatives of state child rights commissions, national institutions, officials and civil society organisations from across the region.