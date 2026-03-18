Arunachal CM welcomes Union Cabinet approval of small hydro power scheme

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on March 18 hailed the Union Cabinet’s approval of the Small Hydro Power (SHP) Development Scheme for 2026-31, describing it as a significant boost to clean energy generation and rural economic development in the northeast.

In a post on X, Khandu said the initiative would help unlock the state’s vast hydropower potential and accelerate sustainable development in remote and border regions. “A very welcome decision by the Union Cabinet led by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji approving the Small Hydro Power Development Scheme for 2026-31,” he wrote.

Khandu emphasized that the scheme would particularly benefit hilly and frontier states like Arunachal Pradesh, where several rivers remain untapped for energy generation.

“This is a big boost for the northeast, especially Arunachal Pradesh, where our rivers hold immense untapped potential. The enhanced financial support for hilly and border areas will help unlock clean, decentralised energy in remote regions,” he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the broader socio-economic benefits of small hydro projects, noting that they could create local employment, strengthen infrastructure, and improve livelihoods in rural areas without causing large-scale displacement. “With the right planning and execution, this scheme can transform rural economies, empower local communities, and position our region as a leader in sustainable hydropower,” he added.