Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed pride in the state's representation at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, with Laa Talar leading the Badminton team.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Khandu extended his best wishes to the team, expressing confidence in their potential to bring pride to the state.

"I am proud that Laa Talar will lead our badminton team at the National Games. I am confident that the squad, consisting of Laa Tukum, Samuel Tamang, Laa Robin, Lobsang Choiden Sherdang, Lobsang Choidrup, and Rakju Rigi, will make the state proud," said Khandu.

The chief minister's support highlights the state's commitment to promoting sports and encouraging young athletes to excel on national platforms.

Earlier, on January 14, Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the Golden Pagoda Marathon and Bharat Lok Sangeet - Arunachal Utsav 2025.

The marathon will be held on February 9, while the music festival will begin on February 9 and end on 11.

The marathon aims to bring together athletes and sports enthusiasts from around the world, promoting the spirit of unity, fitness and wellness amid the stunning landscapes of Namsai, a statement said.