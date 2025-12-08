Arunachal CMO rebuts ‘partial, unfounded’ media reports on SC disclosure order

The Chief Minister's Office has dismissed media reports as "partial" and "unfounded" following a Supreme Court directive on December 2 requiring the state to file an affidavit detailing contracts awarded between 2015 and 2025, including those to firms linked to Chief Minister Pema Khandu's family members.

The CMO issued a statement clarifying that of nearly 1,000 contracts worth approximately Rs 1,000 crore listed in a writ petition, only a fraction went to companies owned by Khandu's relatives. The office accused several media organisations of overlooking the Government of Arunachal Pradesh's submissions to the apex court whilst highlighting only the petitioners' claims.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta heard the petition, filed in January 2024 by civil society groups Voluntary Arunachal Sena and Save Mon Region Federation, which sought a CBI probe into alleged contract irregularities. The court observed it would consider whether any inquiry was warranted before passing the order.

According to the CMO, the petition accused the state government of awarding numerous contracts in Tawang district to firms allegedly owned by the chief minister's relatives. The petitioners attached lists of works awarded since 2009, claiming tender norms had been violated to benefit Khandu's family members.

The state government informed the Supreme Court that these lists were "incorrect" and represented general compilations of works distributed amongst various contractors, not exclusively to firms connected with the CM. Following this explanation, the court on March 18 directed Arunachal Pradesh to file a detailed affidavit specifying all contract recipients mentioned in the petition, including those allegedly owned by Khandu's relatives.

The CMO stated that the government had complied with this direction and submitted complete data. Of the contracts listed, Brand Eagles received 31 works totalling Rs 18,803.13 lakh between 2012 and 2023, whilst Frontier Associates secured 11 works worth Rs 2,158.37 lakh between 2010 and 2014. RD Construction obtained 13 works valued at Rs 2,908.35 lakh between 2010 and 2020, and Alliance Trading Co received 91 works amounting to Rs 14,503.89 lakh between 2010 and 2023.

The CMO emphasised that the majority of contract values awarded to these firms — ranging from over 90% to 99% — came through the tendering process.

During the December 2 hearing, petitioners argued that the state had limited its disclosures to the Tawang district alone. However, the state's counsel clarified this was because the allegations themselves pertained only to Tawang, and the government had complied strictly with the court's 18 March directive. The counsel added that "the GoAP was ready to furnish contract details of all districts if the SC so directed."

After hearing both sides, the Supreme Court ordered Arunachal Pradesh to file a detailed affidavit covering all districts apart from Tawang, for which information had already been submitted.

The CMO alleged that several media organisations had "deliberately ignored" the state government's rebuttals and arguments before the Supreme Court and appeared to have been "influenced by political rivals" seeking to damage the chief minister's reputation.