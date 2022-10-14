The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Office (CMO) on October 14 slammed a state-based media house for publishing a report on a group of MLAs from West Kameng and Tawang holding a dinner meeting in Delhi on September 14.

The CMO refuted all the claims made in the report and clarified that no such dinner or meeting was held as claimed by the report.

The CMO taking to its Twitter handle shared a series of tweets and said, ''As per records, the Hon'ble Speaker was in Jaipur attending the UN Democracy Day function. Similarly, other MLAs mentioned in the article were either in their respective constituencies or somewhere else but not in Delhi on 13th September.''

The Chief Minister's Office also said that the article is a deliberate attempt of the writer with malicious intent to incite communal and religious disharmony among the people of the state, adding, ''The so-called 'highly placed source' in this article is none but a creation of the writer himself''.

''It is the second instance when a newspaper has deliberately attempted to misguide people with false, concocted stories. It's the gross misuse of freedom of the press with ulterior political motives, posing a threat to peaceful co-existence of state's various tribes, religions,'' it added.

The CMO condemned such irresponsible reporting and asked the media houses to be more responsible while writing and broadcasting stories that don't have any substance and truth.

''Divisive tactics used to create confusion and incite communal disharmony will not be tolerated at all,'' the CMO said.