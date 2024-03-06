Sotai Kri, a former advisor to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh and a senior ex-BJP leader, has made serious accusations against the current BJP-led state government.

Kri has alleged that the Members of Parliament and the Legislative Assembly are misusing their power.

He further claimed that these politicians are conducting contracts in the names of their wives and relatives.

He stated that only 10 percent of the funds are used appropriately while the rest is mismanaged. Kri also accused these politicians of using money from alcohol sales to attract voters during elections.



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Despite having abundant natural resources, Arunachal Pradesh continues to be poor, he said. He urged people to change their mindset and become more aware.

He also revealed that during his tenure as advisor, the Chief Minister did not heed his advice.

Kri, who has left the BJP, has announced his decision to run as an independent candidate for the MP elections from Arunachal East Parliamentary constituency.