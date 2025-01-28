Colonel Ponung Doming, a trailblazer from Arunachal Pradesh, has been awarded the prestigious Sena Medal for her exceptional service and dedication to the nation.

This remarkable recognition highlights her role as one of Arunachal Pradesh's first women officers and her exemplary leadership as a Task Force Commander deployed at an altitude of over 15,000 feet.

Hailing from Pasighat, Colonel Doming's achievement has brought immense pride to her home state.

Her unwavering commitment and extraordinary service underscore her stature as a role model, especially for women aspiring to serve in the armed forces.

The government and people of Arunachal Pradesh have lauded Colonel Doming's accomplishment, expressing heartfelt congratulations and admiration for her dedication to the nation.

Colonel Doming's journey serves as an inspiration, breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations to follow in her footsteps.