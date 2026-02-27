Arunachal: Combined review meeting held in Changlang to boost monsoon, fire and disaster preparedness

A combined review meeting covering the 5th Circle Level Monitoring Committee (CLMC), Fire Awareness Committee, Monsoon Preparedness and NCORD was held on February 27 for Khimiyang Circle to strengthen inter-departmental coordination and preparedness ahead of the monsoon season.

The meeting was convened in accordance with earlier directives issued during the monsoon preparedness review, with a strong focus on disaster readiness, fire safety, flood response planning and effective implementation of NCORD-related initiatives.

Officials discussed a range of critical issues including preventive measures for the monsoon, emergency response mechanisms, coordination among departments, public awareness strategies and ensuring the readiness of essential services in vulnerable areas. Emphasis was laid on timely information sharing and coordinated action to minimise risks to life and property during the monsoon months.

The meeting was attended by the ZPM Khimiyang, Officer-in-Charge of Khimiyang Police Station, ADO, HDO, BRCC, Junior Engineers from PHED and the Electrical Department, Medical Officer-in-Charge of PHC Khimiyang, BMMU from ArSRLM, GPCs of Thamlom, New Longkey and Hanalthung, along with other concerned officers and officials.

All departments were directed to remain on high alert and ensure prompt action during emergencies, while continuing coordinated efforts under NCORD and other developmental programmes to safeguard public welfare during the monsoon season.