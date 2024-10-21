In a tribute to the valiant soldiers of the 1962 Walong War, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein flagged off the DAO Cycling Expedition from the Golden Pagoda in Namsai to Namti. The expedition, organized by the Indian Army's 181 Mountain Brigade, marked the 62nd Walong Day and brought together 62 cyclists, including 12 young female participants, local youth, and members of the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The event began with a vibrant cultural showcase by the Tai Khamti and Singpho communities, accompanied by a combat demonstration by the Indian Army, setting the tone for the journey ahead. Deputy Chief Minister Mein expressed his appreciation for the Indian Army's 181 Mountain Brigade for organizing the cycling expedition and reaffirmed the state government's full support. He highlighted the significance of Walong Day, recalling the courageous stand of Indian soldiers during the 1962 conflict against Chinese forces. He shared a personal memory, recalling how as a young schoolboy he heard about the war and witnessed the unwavering support shown by the local community to the Indian Army.

"The 1962 Walong War was a defining moment in our history, showcasing the unmatched bravery and resilience of our soldiers. Today, we remember their sacrifices and honor the spirit of patriotism that binds Arunachal Pradesh," Mein stated. He acknowledged the hardships faced by the Jawans at the time and emphasized that the state's diverse tribes and cultures are united by a shared sense of patriotism that resonates across the region.

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Deputy Chief Minister Mein also expressed his hopes for the future of the cycling event, envisioning its growth into an international affair to encourage broader participation. He commended the 12 girl cyclists, inspiring the youth to embrace sports such as cycling for both physical and mental well-being.

During the event, several individuals were honored for their notable contributions to the community, reinforcing the significance of service and achievement in society. The cycling expedition served not only as a remembrance of the 1962 war heroes but also as a celebration of Arunachal Pradesh's unity and enduring strength.

The occasion was graced by several dignitaries, including Minister of Education and Tourism P.D. Sona, Minister of Women and Child Development Dasanglu Pul, MLAs Mopi Mihu, Puinnyo Apum, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Deputy Commissioners of Namsai and Tezu, top military officials from various army divisions, and NEEPCO's Chief General Manager Vijay Kumar.