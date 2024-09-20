Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his pride in participating in the ‘Soul of India Ride’ Flag-In Ceremony at the Tawang War Memorial today, honoring the legacy of Major Ralengnao ‘Bob’ Khathing. This event highlighted the historical and strategic significance of Tawang, home to the Monpa tribe.

Khandu said that Major Khathing played a crucial role in extending Indian administration to the McMahon Line in February 1951, securing the Tawang district from potential threats. "His bravery ensured that our nation’s governance reached its last border," Khandu stated.

In tribute to this figure, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh announced the establishment of the Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing Museum of Valour in Tawang. This museum will celebrate his life and symbolize the unity and shared struggles that characterize India.

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