The 62nd anniversary of the Battle of Nyukmadung was observed at the Nyukmadung War Memorial against the backdrop of the Himalayas.

Located between Dirang and Sela Pass, the memorial, with its towering 25-foot-tall Chorten honours the bravery and sacrifice of the 62 Infantry Brigade, who fought heroically on November 18, 1962, and became a lasting symbol of courage in India's history.

On November 18, 1962, the soldiers of the 62 Infantry Brigade, led by Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, bravely fought against advancing Chinese forces.

The commemoration ceremony this year brought together the community, youth, and veterans in a heartfelt celebration of unity and heritage.

A cycling rally, titled 'Trail of Remembrance', on November 17 saw ex-servicemen and soldiers journey 80 kilometers through rugged terrain from the Nyukmadung War Memorial to the Phudung War Memorial. They paid a tribute to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh through a wreath-laying ceremony.

Local schools also hosted sketching and speech competitions, where young minds reflected on themes of bravery, patriotism, and duty, ensuring that the torch of their legacy burns bright.

The final day of commemorations on November 18 united the community and armed forces in a heartfelt tribute. The day began with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Nyukmadung War Memorial with dignitaries, veterans, soldiers, and families of the martyrs in attendance.

Meanwhile, the stage came alive with heartfelt performances. Students performed patriotic songs and traditional dances, while the Tibetan dance by LDL Monastery, Dirang, added a soulful touch.

Soldiers of the Indian Army captivated the audience with an electrifying Bhangra performance and a Gatka demonstration, showcasing the martial art’s grace and precision.

The 30 SSB Battalion presented a spectacular dog show, showcasing the unwavering loyalty, agility, and skill of their canine companions, critical in military operations.

The event concluded with heartfelt speeches by veterans who recounted their experiences, filling the air with a sense of pride and resolve.