Arunachal commissions 132 kV Miao-Namsai line to strengthen power supply in Changlang

Arunachal Pradesh has commissioned the 132 kV Miao-Namsai transmission line, a key power infrastructure project expected to improve electricity reliability in Changlang district and adjoining areas, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said on July 29.

The nearly 41-km transmission line connects Namsai, Diyun and Miao and has been implemented under the Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission and Distribution System (CSST&DS).

Sharing the development on social media, Mein, who also holds the power and hydropower portfolios, said the project marks another important milestone in Arunachal Pradesh’s efforts to build a stronger, more reliable and future-ready power infrastructure.

“The nearly 41-km transmission line connecting Namsai, Diyun and Miao will significantly enhance power reliability in Changlang district and adjoining areas, strengthen grid connectivity, reduce dependence on long radial networks, and support the region’s growing energy needs,” Mein said.

The deputy chief minister said Arunachal Pradesh has commissioned 91 of the 239 project components under the power infrastructure programme, reflecting steady progress towards developing a modern and resilient electricity network.

Mein congratulated the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), the state power department, district administrations, executing agencies and other stakeholders for achieving the milestone.

The CSST&DS is among the Centre’s major power infrastructure initiatives for the Northeast and was approved to strengthen transmission and distribution networks in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

The scheme aims to improve grid connectivity, ensure reliable electricity supply, reduce transmission losses and support socio-economic development in remote and border areas of the two Himalayan states.

The project is being implemented by PGCIL in coordination with the state government and includes the construction of transmission lines, substations and associated distribution infrastructure to modernise the state’s power network.

According to officials, the scheme is targeted for completion by 2027 and is expected to significantly improve power availability, operational reliability and integration of Arunachal Pradesh’s expanding electricity system with the national grid.