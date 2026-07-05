Arunachal: Community-led plantation drive marks Van Mahotsav under eco clean Mebo mission

In a major initiative aimed at promoting environmental conservation and community participation, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng on Sunday, July 5 led a large-scale plantation drive under the Eco Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM) to mark the observance of Van Mahotsav in Ayeng and Kiyit villages of Mebo Sub-Division in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district.

The plantation programme was organised in the presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Mebo-cum-Chairperson of ECMM, Nancy Yirang, ECMM Mission Manager Olen Megu Damin, Circle Officer Toimi Tagi, and other members of the mission.

The campaign witnessed active participation from residents of Ayeng village, led by the Baba 11 team, and Kiyit village, represented by the Siyon Sirum group, reflecting strong community involvement in the afforestation initiative.

Addressing villagers, community leaders and administrative officials at both locations, Tayeng highlighted the importance of tree plantation as an investment in the long-term environmental security of the region. He said trees play a vital role beyond enhancing the landscape or promoting eco-tourism, stressing their contribution to ensuring clean air, conserving water resources, preventing soil erosion, sustaining biodiversity and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

Emphasising the broader significance of the initiative, the legislator said preserving greenery and protecting natural heritage are essential for the well-being of present and future generations.

ECMM Mission Manager Olen Megu Damin underlined that the success of the initiative would depend not merely on planting saplings but on ensuring their sustained growth and survival. He urged participants to remain committed to nurturing the saplings over the coming years, noting that long-term care is essential to achieving the mission's conservation objectives.

ADC-cum-ECMM Chairperson Nancy Yirang also stressed the importance of post-plantation care, stating that protecting the saplings is the community's greatest responsibility. She called upon villagers to regard the planted trees as a lasting legacy for future generations and emphasised that consistent care, protection and collective responsibility are key to transforming plantation drives into sustainable forests.

The event concluded with widespread participation from members of the local administration, elected representatives, village leaders, volunteers and residents. Tayeng expressed gratitude to the ADC, Circle Officer, ZPM of Mebo Banggo-II, village headmen, volunteers of the Baba 11 and Siyon groups, and members of the public for their collective efforts in making the plantation drive a success.