A two-day free health camp, spearheaded by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, was successfully conducted at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Mebo and the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Borguli under the Mebo Sub-Division of the 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency. The camp, held on January 11, was followed by free cataract surgeries at Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH), Pasighat, on January 12.

The primary aim of the initiative was to address visual impairments caused by cataracts, a leading cause of blindness, along with promoting dental health and providing general medical check-ups for local residents. A total of 604 patients received medical assistance during the camp, according to Dr. Komling Perme, District Medical Officer of East Siang District.

The program was organized by the Siang Eco-System, Environment & Nurture Group (SEEANG) in collaboration with the Farmers Producers Organization (FPO) Borguli. Highlighting the impact of the initiative, 38 cataract cases and six other eye-related cases, including pterygium, ptosis, and dermoid cyst, were successfully operated on at BPGH Pasighat. The operations were conducted by a skilled medical team comprising Dr. Beauty Borang Perme (Senior Eye Specialist), Dr. Losang Tsetim (Senior Consultant), and Dr. Ponung Perme (Junior Eye Specialist).

Dr. Sum Taboh Tayeng, Vice-President of SEEANG and wife of MLA Oken Tayeng, actively participated in the initiative by sponsoring refreshments and meals for the healthcare personnel over the two days. Leaders from SEEANG, including President Milaram Modi and General Secretary Otil Lego, played a pivotal role in organizing and managing the event, ensuring seamless support and guidance for patients.

One of the beneficiaries, 78-year-old Bangkal Apum, a former Gaon Burah from Sigar village, expressed heartfelt gratitude to MLA Tayeng and the SEEANG team for their efforts. He urged them to continue organizing such camps regularly. Several other beneficiaries shared similar sentiments, acknowledging the unparalleled success of this initiative.

In a parallel effort, a screening camp for cataract operations was also held in Ruksin, organized by the District Health Society East Siang, the Arunachal Pradesh Doctors Association (APDA), and the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment. Patients identified during the screening were admitted to BPGH Pasighat on the same day for treatment, confirmed DMO Dr. Perme.