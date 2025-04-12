Arunachal Pradesh's Department of Textile and Handicraft (DDTH) organised the inaugural session of a two-month Skill Upgradation Training Program on Computerized Knitting Machines at the DDTH Office Complex in Tezu, on April 12, marking a strong move toward empowering local artisans and promoting self-reliance through skill development.

The programme was inaugurated by MLA Dr. Mohesh Chai, who attended the event as the chief guest, while Thutan Jamba, Superintendent of Police, Lohit graced the occasion as the guest of honour.

In his welcome address, Gindu Tayeng, Deputy Director of Textile and Handicraft, emphasised the importance of preserving and modernizing traditional crafts. He briefed the gathering on the objectives of the training, stating that 10 local trainees will undergo intensive hands-on training for two months to master the use of computerized knitting machines.

Dr. Mohesh Chai, in his inaugural speech, highlighted the importance of skill acquisition in today’s fast-changing world. “Skill is the need of the hour. For far too long, we’ve focused on degrees rather than employability. This program is a step toward reversing that mindset,” he said.

He pointed out that the government of Arunachal Pradesh is working actively to create ‘job-givers’ instead of ‘job-seekers’, and this training reflects that commitment.

He further announced that a ₹5 crore double-storey building has been sanctioned by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to serve as a permanent Training-cum-Hostel Complex for future skill development programs. He also assured that each trainee will receive a computerized knitting machine after successfully completing the training, empowering them to start their own ventures.

Dr. Chai stressed the need to propagate, promote, and preserve indigenous textiles and attire, saying that modern skills must be applied to traditional crafts to keep them relevant and economically viable. “This initiative will not only ensure quality and productivity but also lead to time efficiency and financial empowerment, especially for women,” he added.

Guest of Honour, SP Thutan Jamba, also spoke on the pressing need for skilling among youth and women. “Not everyone can secure a government job. We must adapt to the times. From traditional hand-knitting to computerized methods, this evolution in technique will significantly improve physical comfort, productivity, and income opportunities,” he said. He further emphasized that skill development is a powerful tool for women empowerment and social upliftment.

The program reflects the government’s strong push towards local entrepreneurship, women-led development, and preservation of cultural heritage through modernization of traditional skills. It aligns with national goals under the Skill India and Vocal for Local missions.

This initiative is expected to be a catalyst for many such training programs in the future, encouraging youth to build sustainable livelihoods in the textile and handicraft sector.