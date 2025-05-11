A concrete pavement project aimed at upgrading road infrastructure in Seppa town, East Kameng district, was officially launched today. The work was flagged off by Ealing Tallang, MLA of the 10-Seppa East Assembly Constituency, in a move seen as a major push for local development.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tallang stressed the need for public cooperation during the construction process. “Today’s hardship is for a better tomorrow,” he said, calling on residents to support the project for smooth and timely execution.

The event drew strong community participation, with key groups in attendance including the East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO), All East Kameng District Students Union (AEKDSU), All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA), East Kameng Middle Zone Students Union (EKMZSU), and officials from the Sub-Divisional Tahsildar’s Court (STDC).

The project is expected to significantly improve mobility and daily access for residents, who have long faced challenges due to poor road conditions. Authorities said the work will be carried out with a focus on quality and accountability.