CoSAAP Confederation Of Service Association, Arunachal Pradesh Papum Pare District Unit Stages Peaceful Dharna at Yupia on March 14.

The Papum Pare District Unit Confederation Of Service Association, Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) staged a peaceful sit-in dharna at Yupia with their various charter of demands.

As informed the peaceful protest is being staged all over India today under the aegis of the All India State Government Employee Federation.

Also Read: Nagaland government employees demand scrapping of National Pension System, stage peaceful protest

The six charters of demands include:

1. Anulification of NPS and restoration of OPS

2. Release of all DA/DR including confiscated arrears

3. Constitute the 8th Central Pay Commission

4. Fill up all vacancies in Central/State PSUs

5. Stoppage of privatization & Corporatization of PSUs.

6. Regularization of all contractual/outsourced, daily wage Govt. employees.

On the other hand, Nagaland Government employees under the banner of the Confederation of All Nagaland State Service Employee's Association (CANSSEA), staged peaceful protests throughout the state on March 14 and demanded that the National Pension System be scrapped and Old Pension Scheme be implemented.

On March 14, employees of the state government also organized a peaceful dharna outside the Nagaland Secretariat reiterating their demand.

The Association has put forward 7 demands which include, scrapping of National Pension Scheme, constitution of VIII Central Pay Commission, release of all DR/DA including confiscated arrears, regularization of all contractual/daily waged employees and filling up of vacancies in state government, stop privatization of public service undertakings, removal of all riders and restrictions on compassionate employment, ensure democratic trade union rights.