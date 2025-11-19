Arunachal Congress chief calls on youth to uphold Indira Gandhi’s ideals on her 108th birth anniversary

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday, November 19 observed the 108th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Itanagar, with party leaders recalling her as an enduring symbol of courage, vision, and nation-building.



APCC President Bosiram Siram, while paying floral tributes, urged citizens, particularly the youth, to draw inspiration from Indira Gandhi’s legacy and reaffirm their commitment to secularism, social justice, inclusive growth and national unity. He said her leadership during some of India’s most challenging periods continues to shape the country’s democratic trajectory.



Siram emphasised Gandhi’s pivotal role in safeguarding national integrity, promoting self-reliance, enhancing India’s global stature and protecting the rights of the marginalised. Her policies, he noted, set enduring benchmarks in governance and inclusive development.



Highlighting her landmark contributions such as the Green Revolution, nationalisation of major banks, empowerment of the poor and efforts to strengthen democratic institutions, Siram said Gandhi’s reforms fundamentally reshaped India’s socio-economic landscape. Her firm response to external aggression and internal crises, he added, reflected her unwavering resolve and deep commitment to the nation.



“As we commemorate her birth anniversary, we must renew our dedication to the values she championed—secularism, social justice, national unity and fearless leadership,” Siram said. He noted that Gandhi’s life demonstrated the importance of courage, compassion and steadfast public service in true nation-building.



Commenting on the present political climate, the APCC chief said that Indira Gandhi’s teachings hold greater relevance today as divisive narratives increasingly threaten the country’s social harmony. He appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh to uphold her ideals and work toward strengthening communal harmony and progress.



On the occasion, the APCC reiterated its commitment to preserving and promoting Indira Gandhi’s vision and pledged to continue advocating for democratic values, people-centric governance and balanced development across the state.