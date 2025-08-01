Arunachal Congress chief seeks Kharge’s intervention on Article 371(H), dam review & OPS restoration

Arunachal Pradesh Congress president Bosiram Siram on Friday met AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital and submitted a memorandum seeking urgent intervention on three key demands — constitutional safeguards through amendment of Article 371(H), a re-evaluation of the contentious Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), and the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees.

In the memorandum, Siram urged that Article 371(H) of the Constitution — which presently grants limited special provisions to Arunachal Pradesh — be amended to grant the state the kind of legislative autonomy that Nagaland and Mizoram enjoy under Articles 371(A) and 371(G) respectively. He argued that such a provision is essential for the protection of Arunachal Pradesh’s land, natural resources, customary laws, and distinct socio-cultural identity.

Highlighting gaps in the current framework, Siram noted that Article 371(H) does not provide Arunachal Pradesh with legislative safeguards over land ownership, resource control, or customary practices, unlike the safeguards in place for its neighbouring states. He said such constitutional protection has become crucial given rising developmental pressures and demographic concerns.



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Siram also raised strong objections to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), warning of severe environmental, social, and demographic consequences, including the displacement of indigenous communities. He called for a comprehensive review of the project with full stakeholder consultation to ensure the rights and future of the region’s people are safeguarded.

On the pension front, the state Congress chief demanded the rollback of the National Pension Scheme (NPS) and the re-introduction of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), stating that the latter would offer greater retirement security to government employees.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge assured Siram of full support and solidarity, commending his commitment to grassroots concerns. Kharge reaffirmed the party’s resolve to stand by the rights and aspirations of Arunachal Pradesh’s citizens. Siram was accompanied by AICC secretary and state in-charge A Chellakumar during the meeting.